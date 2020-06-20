Peaceful Protest Against Racial Injustice (Delafield)

Hosting a peaceful protest in downtown Delafield to help bring racial injustice to the forefront of our community. It's an opportunity to listen to residents of our community and beyond speak out against racism here and across the country. This event will include speakers as well as a march around the downtown area.

We also ask that participants be mindful of our local Farmer's Market which will be happening concurrently with our event. It's a great opportunity to patronize and support local vendors while lending your ear to important issues of today.