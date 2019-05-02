UWM Peck School of the Arts presents: BA/BFA Spring Exhibition

BA/BFA Spring

Exhibition

May 2–18, 2019

Kenilworth Square East Fourth Floor Gallery

Celebrate a year-long exploration of creative studio practice with graduating BA and BFA artists as they exhibit their final work as art & design majors in this multimedia exhibition and Peck School of the Arts spring tradition. The 40 featured artists will display artwork and showcase research practices in ceramics, community art, design and visual communication, digital fabrication and design, digital studio practice, fibers, jewelry and metalsmithing, painting and drawing, photography, print and narrative forms, sculpture and more.

The 2019 BA/BFA Spring Exhibition will be featured in the Kenilworth Square East Fourth Floor Gallery from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 18. Spring Exhibition is free and open to the public and includes the Design & Visual Communication reception from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 and the Spring Exhibition closing reception on Saturday, May 18, 3-5 p.m. Additional hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the exhibition’s run at Kenilworth Square East and Friday, May 17, 5-8 p.m.