UWM Peck School of the Arts presents: "Springdances: Landing Sites"

Springdances:

Landing Sites

April 25–28 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan Serr Studio (2155 N. Prospect Ave.)

Springdances features intrepid dance works as the Landing Sites for new ideas to take root in the newly renovated Jan Serr Studio. Department of Dance choreographers share their experimental approaches to kineticism, imagination and history as vehicles for the next generation of artists-activists to embrace tradition and innovation. With world premieres by UWM faculty Daniel Burkholder, Mair Culbreth, Maria Gillespie, Gina Laurenzi and guest artist Melanie George, these works feature collaborations with Milwaukee-based artist Nicole Bauguss, and composers Barry Paul Clark and Devin Drobka.

Springdances’ 2019 concert marks the series’ debut performance in Jan Serr Studio, where stunning city views and steel geometric structures have helped shape the choreography of Culbreth and Gillespie. Gillespie’s piece, “Wild Gods,” is inspired by magical realism and personal restoration after disaster. Culbreth’s work incorporates dancers on a sculptural landscape designed for this space by visual artist Nicole Bauguss. Burkholder's work explores finding stable ground in an unstable world, with a set design and projections that convey shifting landscapes.

Please join us for for these world premiere dance works that inaugurate an emerging arts landmark. Tickets can be purchased through the Peck School of the Arts Box Office.