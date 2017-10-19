Pedal Forward Riverwest: Black&Mad Afrobeat, Kavon Cortez Jones & Host Bublr Bikes
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
We want YOU! Bublr is for everyone. Join us for our FIRST EVER neighborhood fundraiser to bring a Bublr station to Riverwest at Company Brewing
We want to start off on the right pedal so we've invited some neighborhood/#milwaukee greats! DOORS OPEN AT 9PM SHOW STARTS AT 10PM We'll have live music, door prizes, and plenty of ways to contribute to live crowdsourcing, coffee sales from Colectivo Coffee, and of course BEER DRINKING to help support this effort!
Do you want a Bublr station in YOUR neighborhood?? DM us and we'll help you with the tools you need to get started! Riverwest24Riverwest Public House CooperativeRiverwest Radio Riverwest Co-Op Grocery & Cafe Riverworks Center Kavon Cortez-JonesVoodooHoneyCom
DONATE HERE! https://www.ioby.org/