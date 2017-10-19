Pedal Forward Riverwest: Black&Mad Afrobeat, Kavon Cortez Jones & Host Bublr Bikes

We want YOU! Bublr is for everyone. Join us for our FIRST EVER neighborhood fundraiser to bring a Bublr station to Riverwest at Company Brewing

We want to start off on the right pedal so we've invited some neighborhood/#milwaukee greats! DOORS OPEN AT 9PM SHOW STARTS AT 10PM We'll have live music, door prizes, and plenty of ways to contribute to live crowdsourcing, coffee sales from Colectivo Coffee, and of course BEER DRINKING to help support this effort!

Do you want a Bublr station in YOUR neighborhood?? DM us and we'll help you with the tools you need to get started! Riverwest24Riverwest Public House CooperativeRiverwest Radio Riverwest Co-Op Grocery & Cafe Riverworks Center Kavon Cortez-JonesVoodooHoneyCom pany BrewingCoast In Bikes Truly Spoken Cycles HIGH DIVE MKE RWRealty La Lune Collection Bliffert Lumber & Hardware We'll see you there!

DONATE HERE! https://www.ioby.org/ project/ pedal-forward-riverwest