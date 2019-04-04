PENtastic!
Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
PENtastic is back at The Jazz Gallery (and there to stay)!
Your dynamic duo, DJ Ryot & Unique, are bringing you the open mic you've missed for the same $5 entry fee.
Bring yourselves, your poems, and your friends to the Jazz Gallery on Thursday April 4! We can't wait to see you again.
Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
