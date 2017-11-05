Peppa Pig Live
Peppa Pig, the #1 Family show of 2016, is back at The Riverside with an action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters in Peppa Pig’s Surprise! Come join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and more in an all singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises!
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance