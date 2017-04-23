Event time: 8am-1pm

SouthEast Wisconsin Master Gardener Perennial Plant Sale

Saturday, May 20th

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Rain or shine

WI State Fair Park DNR area

640 S. 84th Street

West Allis, WI 53214

Thousands of locally grown perennial plants for sun, shade, pollinators

For more information and plant lists visit Facebook: sewmgplantsale

Sale proceeds benefit UW-Extension educational programming in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties

Price: Free event - parking charge