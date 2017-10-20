The Performance Ecology Project

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The Performance Ecology Project

A collaboration with Cooperative Performance and Quasimondo Physical Theatre

hosted by the Urban Ecology Center - Riverside October 15-29

What happens when you loose a band of talented, creative performing artists into the wild? Milwaukee will soon find out.

The Performance Ecology Project is a research project/performance that explores how somatic practices can enhance our experience of meaning and value in living nature. Over five weekends this Fall, three actors, a dancer, a musician, and two poets met near the Riverside Branch of the Urban Ecology Center. Local professional teachers led them in sessions of yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, improvisational movement, and theater games. Then, with senses open, the performers went into the woods, seeking encounters with other creatures. With the help of guest director Brian Rott of Quasimondo Physical Theatre, their stories, songs, and poems will go into a “performance report” of their journeys.

SHOWS

FRI, Oct 20 @ 7:30pm (INSIDE)

SUN, Oct 22 @ 5pm (OUTDOORS)

WED, Oct 25 @ 7:30pm (INSIDE)

SAT, Oct 28 @ 5pm  (OUTDOORS)

SUN, Oct 29 @ 5pm (OUTDOORS)

For info: http://www.quasimondo.org

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
