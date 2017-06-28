The Perils and Pitfalls of Heritage Senior Living Deer Creek
Event time: 2:30-3:30pm
Come learn how you can improve medication safety and live a healthier life. The presentation, by Senior Care pharmacist Claire Sedushak, will cover how to manage multiple medications while avoiding the risk of interactions, how to avoid discrepancies in your medication who switching healthcare providers, and a proven system for taking medications on a daily basis to create a consistent baseline of wellness.
Price: Free
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
