Perspectives: The Chair

Through March 3.

BROOK STEVENS GALLERY OF INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

The aim of this installation is to offer audiences a matrix of interpretive perspectives in order for them to more fully consider the uses, design principles and meanings of chairs.

This interactive gallery will explore five main themes/topics: Posture, Production, Design, Materials and Innovation. In the process, it will introduce audiences to new ways of thinking about and seeing chairs as well as other related seating forms.

Spaces will include physical experience of key forms and also a hands-on lab for exploration, measuring and actively rethinking important historic designs. The show will include a selection of historic, reproduction and contemporary forms.

This exhibit is a MIAD/Chipstone Foundation collaboration curated by Eric Vogel, Jon Prown and Brent Budsberg. Primary exhibit design is by Brent Budsberg.