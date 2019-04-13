Pert Near Sandstone w/Armchair Boogie

It was roughly a decade ago that Pert Near Sandstone first gathered around a microphone in a Minneapolis basement to record their debut album, ‘Up And Down The River.’ Since then, the band earned performances everywhere from the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival to A Prairie Home Companion and shared bills on the road with the likes of Trampled By Turtles and Yonder Mountain String Band. As their reputation grew, they cemented their status as linchpins of the Midwestern scene by founding their very own festival, Blue Ox, which takes place each summer in Eau Claire.