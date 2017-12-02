Pert Near Sandstone w/Miles Over Mountains

It was roughly a decade ago that Pert Near Sandstone first gathered around a microphone in a Minneapolis basement to record their debut album. Now as an essential part of the Minnesota Roots Music scene, Pert Near Sandstone is an americana flurry of fiddling, picking and stomping.

The band earned performances everywhere from the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival to A Prairie Home Companion, and shared bills on the road with the likes of Trampled By Turtles, Del McCoury, and Yonder Mountain String Band. As their reputation grew, they cemented their status as linchpins of the Midwestern scene by founding their very own festival, Blue Ox, which has featured performances by Punch Brothers, Bela Fleck, Greensky Bluegrass, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Shovels & Rope, Justin Townes Earle, Blitzen Trapper, and more.