Pervasive Curse - Spooky Boob Collective

Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

The Pervasive Curse features current work by the Spooky Boobs Collective that depicts the prevalence of sexist and misogynist language that continues to foster resentment and disrespect towards women.

Gallery Hours

Mon-Fri: 10am - 5pm

Mon-Thur: 6pm - 8pm

Sat: 1pm - 4pm

Info

Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Visual Arts
2624721228
