Pervasive Curse - Spooky Boob Collective
Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
The Pervasive Curse features current work by the Spooky Boobs Collective that depicts the prevalence of sexist and misogynist language that continues to foster resentment and disrespect towards women.
Gallery Hours
Mon-Fri: 10am - 5pm
Mon-Thur: 6pm - 8pm
Sat: 1pm - 4pm
