Pet Palooza

Celebrate Spring by bringing your family and pets to Downtown Greendale as a kick off to Mother's Day weekend!

Shop, eat, drink, and participate in fun pet related activities! Let your dog run the Agility Course with Happy Tails Pet Training or get some insight on what your pet is thinking from the Pet Psychic! The kids can check out our Petting Zoo, meet the Greendale K9 Nova, burn off some energy in the Bounce House, and participate in Make & Take crafts (like handmade pet tags!) The Pet Fashion Show at KitschëCoo Unique Gifts & Classes starts at 12:30 pm featuring Floor Coverings International scratch resistant runway! Buy unique pet accessories or bid on our Silent Auction Hand Painted Flower Pots, filled with gifts from the Village Businesses and sponsored by Bluemel's Garden & Landscape Center. Be sure and treat your pet to a Ray's Butcher Shoppe dog bone as well! Even more fun surprises to be announced so stay tuned!