Pet Photo Night

to Google Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00

Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129

The popular Pet Photo Night returns to the Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Southridge Mall this year. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their human family members. Pet Photo Night at Southridge Mall will be on Sunday, Apr. 14 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. following the regular mall closing. The set receives an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers.

Visitors can avoid the line and reserve their magical moment for the Bunny Photo Experience with Bunny’s FastPass at simonbunny.com. Guests can register to visit Caring Bunny in advance at simon.com/caringbunny.

Info

Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129 View Map
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Photo Night - 2019-04-14 18:00:00