The popular Pet Photo Night returns to the Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Southridge Mall this year. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their human family members. Pet Photo Night at Southridge Mall will be on Sunday, Apr. 14 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. following the regular mall closing. The set receives an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers.

Visitors can avoid the line and reserve their magical moment for the Bunny Photo Experience with Bunny’s FastPass at simonbunny.com. Guests can register to visit Caring Bunny in advance at simon.com/caringbunny.