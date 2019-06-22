Pet Walk
Veteran's Park (Lakefront) 1010 Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Pet Walk is the Wisconsin Humane Society's annual run/walk to support animals in need in our community. Join us for the race and stick around for an afternoon of activities for the whole family, including live entertainment, vendors and exhibitor booths, food and beverages, dog agility courses, lure courses, a doggie fashion show, games, prize wheels, and so much more! All proceeds support animals in need.
Info
