Pete Seeger Song Fest

to Google Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00

First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Everyone is invited to join this multigenerational Sunday Service with Pete Seeger Song Fest. Peter Seeger was an American folk singer and social activist. He would turn 100 years old on May 3, 2019. Composer/guitarist Jim Scott, who knew Pete for many years and collaborated on projects with the folk legend, leads the congregation singing many of Pete’s well-loved songs “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” along with many more powerful songs.

Info

First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist, Concerts
4142328623
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pete Seeger Song Fest - 2019-06-16 10:00:00