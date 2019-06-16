Everyone is invited to join this multigenerational Sunday Service with Pete Seeger Song Fest. Peter Seeger was an American folk singer and social activist. He would turn 100 years old on May 3, 2019. Composer/guitarist Jim Scott, who knew Pete for many years and collaborated on projects with the folk legend, leads the congregation singing many of Pete’s well-loved songs “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” along with many more powerful songs.