Peter Mulvey & Katie Dahl

Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $20

Mulvey is an iconoclast within the singer/songwriter world, making seventeen records spanning rock & roll, folk, jazz, spoken word, and Americana. “Katie Dahl combines old-fashioned populism, a love of the land and wickedly smart love songs, all delivered in a rich and expressive alto.” – Mike Fischer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.