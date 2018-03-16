Soar away to Neverland in this magical adaptation drawn from the beloved novel during the Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT) production of “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure” Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 18.

The Darling children love to hear of Peter Pan’s adventures during his visits through the open window of the nursery. Then one night after losing his shadow and Wendy has sewn it back on, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell whisk the children off to Neverland to be part of the adventures.

All your favorite characters are there, including Captain Hook and his pirate crew, Princess Tiger Lily, and of course, the Lost Boys! The musical score by the award-winning team of Rockwell and Bogart includes “The Boy Who Never Grew Up,” “Fly Me to Neverland,” “Follow the Leader,” and “Home Sweet Home.”

Show Dates and Times:

• Friday, March 16 at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 17 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.

• Sunday, March 18 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.

Presented by E. Motions, sponsored by SC Johnson, and produced in arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Packy, our elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.

Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories. Tickets are just $6 each for children and adults and can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/peter-pan-musical-adventure/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to showtime.