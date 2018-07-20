“Peter and the Starcatcher” is an unforgettable adventure beyond the second star to the right at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, July 20 – Sunday, July 29.

Filled with swashbuckling pirates, jungle tyrants, beautiful mermaids, a nameless orphan and his mates, and a precocious Starcatcher, this coming-of-age story takes a magical look at the celebrated hero known as the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Poetic, hilarious, and even musical, follow a mysterious treasure chest, battle against the fearsome Black Stache, and capture the joys of friendship and love on this adventure.

Winner of five Tony awards, the cast portrays over 100 characters to help tell the tale in this prequel to Peter Pan. Written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, the play is based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Sponsored by Twin Disc, Inc., it makes its limited run at RTG:

Friday, July 20 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 21 – 2 & 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 22 – 2 p.m.

Friday, July 27 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 – 2 & 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 – 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under). Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/peter-and-the-starcatcher/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.