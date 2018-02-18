Peter Stathas Dance presents: The Making of Conundrum

A work in progress with lecture demonstration. "Conundrum" is a piece about situational chaos. Pushing movement to its wildness while retaining clarity. Set to Brahms String Quartet #1. It is a fully loaded, "rockin" quartet with a sweet endearing quality.

The proceeds from this event will go towards production costs of the full show coming in May.

Tickets $12.00. danceworksmke.org/purchase-tickets

See us on Facebook-Peter Stathas Dance