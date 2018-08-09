The Pfister Book Club August

The Pfister Book Club will be held in President's Row, and Nicole, our previous Pfister Narrator, will be the moderator. This month's book will be: An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.

New this summer - Advance purchase tickets required.

Purchase a ticket for $15 and receive an evening of fun, including:

-Entry to the Pfister Book Club meeting

-One (1) glass of wine, beer or soda in Lobby Lounge

-Specially created themed dessert

-Complimentary self-parking in the attached parking structure, if available