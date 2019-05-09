Pfister Book Club- The Blind Contessa's New Machine

Join other book enthusiasts and previous Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke in the elegant Rouge ballroom to discuss the book The Blind Contessa's New Machine by Carey Wallace. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with a complimentary themed dessert by Travis Martinez, Pfister pastry chef.

Advance purchase tickets required.

Purchase a ticket for $15 and receive an evening of fun, including:

Entry to the Pfister Book Club meeting

One (1) glass of wine, beer or soda in Lobby Lounge

Specially created themed dessert

Complimentary self-parking in the attached parking structure, if available