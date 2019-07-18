Pfister Book Club: Daisy Jones & the Six

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join other book enthusiasts and previous Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke in the elegant Rouge ballroom to discuss the book Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with a complimentary themed dessert by Travis Martinez, Pfister pastry chef.

Advance purchase tickets required.

Purchase a ticket for $15 and receive an evening of fun, including:

Entry to the Pfister Book Club meeting

One (1) glass of wine, beer or soda in Lobby Lounge

Specially created themed dessert

Complimentary self-parking in the attached parking structure, if available

