Pfister Book Club: Daisy Jones & the Six

Join other book enthusiasts and previous Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke in the elegant Rouge ballroom to discuss the book Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with a complimentary themed dessert by Travis Martinez, Pfister pastry chef.

Advance purchase tickets required.

Purchase a ticket for $15 and receive an evening of fun, including:

Entry to the Pfister Book Club meeting

One (1) glass of wine, beer or soda in Lobby Lounge

Specially created themed dessert

Complimentary self-parking in the attached parking structure, if available