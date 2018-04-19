The Pfister Book Club: The Little Paris Bookshop

The Pfister Book Club will meet on the mezzanine level of The Pfister Hotel. Current Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke will be the moderator. This month's book is The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George.

We will also have soda, coffee, a themed dessert created by the Pfister pastry chef, Travis Martinez and a cash bar.

Special event parking $8 or parking validation with any purchase.

*This is the only month that Book Club is the third Thursday of the month instead of the regular second Thursday.