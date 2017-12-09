Pfister Holiday Marketplace

Discover, interact and connect with local artists during The Pfister Hotel’s beloved 2017 Holiday Marketplace December 9 - 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Curated by talented Milwaukee artist, Renee Bebeau, the marketplace fuses holiday merriment, local art, music and more.

Local Milwaukee vendors such as Anja Notanja, Todd Mrozinski, Karen Williams-Brusubardis and Ryan Laessig, to name a few, will have a variety of high-end handmade goods for sale, including:

• Prints,

• Original works of art,

• Unique sculptures,

• Hand dyed/spun wool yarn,

• Handmade soaps and body products,

• Candles,

• Hand painted purses and scarves,

• Jewelry and much more.

Shoppers can enjoy complimentary light-snacks as they browse and are encouraged to grab a holiday beverage in the Lobby Lounge!