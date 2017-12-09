Pfister Holiday Marketplace
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Discover, interact and connect with local artists during The Pfister Hotel’s beloved 2017 Holiday Marketplace December 9 - 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Curated by talented Milwaukee artist, Renee Bebeau, the marketplace fuses holiday merriment, local art, music and more.
Local Milwaukee vendors such as Anja Notanja, Todd Mrozinski, Karen Williams-Brusubardis and Ryan Laessig, to name a few, will have a variety of high-end handmade goods for sale, including:
• Prints,
• Original works of art,
• Unique sculptures,
• Hand dyed/spun wool yarn,
• Handmade soaps and body products,
• Candles,
• Hand painted purses and scarves,
• Jewelry and much more.
Shoppers can enjoy complimentary light-snacks as they browse and are encouraged to grab a holiday beverage in the Lobby Lounge!