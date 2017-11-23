The Pfister Hotel's Bountiful Thanksgiving Buffet

The breathtaking atmosphere of The Pfister Hotel’s ballroom provides the perfect destination for a cherished Thanksgiving. In a comfortable, yet elegant setting, The Pfister’s Bountiful Thanksgiving brunch provides ample holiday cheer and features a variety of appetizers, entrées, side dishes and desserts – plus all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings. Cost: $65 Adults, $25 Children 3- to 10-years-old, 2 and under free (tax and gratuity are not included).

For Reservations: Call 877-704-5340 or 414-935-5950 (Credit card guarantee required. 72-hour cancellation notice required or full amount is charged.)

Add an overnight stay on Wednesday, November 22 or Thursday, November 23 for a special rate of $99 per night plus tax.