Pfungstädter Keg Sampling & Tapping

Get to Café Bavaria on Monday, November 27th for a ceremonial tapping! The café be slinging free samples of an assortment of Pfungstädter biers and dishing out swag from 5–8pm. Plus, ladies will enjoy $1 off each glass of Pfungstädter, in partnership with Pfungstädter’s Girl’s Just Want to Have Pfun campaign.

Get the details >> http://tiny.cc/whoxoy