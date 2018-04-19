PHANTOM LIMB COMPANY Work In Progress: Falling Out

A disconnected telephone becomes a portal between the living and the dead, the searchers and the sought, in Phantom Limb Company’s moving new work titled Falling Out. Inspired in part by the 2011 tsunami in Fukushima, Japan, and its aftermath, Falling Out is a mesmerizing performance installation exploring love and loss on a human and planetary scale. A delicate sea of tulle transforms into earth and ether, swaddling and shroud, as puppetry, video, original music, butoh, and flex dance fuse in a web of heartbreaking beauty and collective responsibility. Falling Out is the third and final installment in Phantom Limb’s trilogy about our changing relationship with nature.