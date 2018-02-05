Philomusica Quartet presents "Admiration and Reverence"
"Admiration and Reverence"
Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 7:30pm, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K.546
JOHANNES BRAHMS: String Quartet No. 3 in B flat Major, Opus 67
ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Opus 81
Yaniv Dinur, guest pianist
Box Office 414.443.8802. More details can be found at the following links:
http://www.wlc.edu/Philomusica
-String-Quartet/
Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
