Philomusica Quartet presents "Admiration and Reverence"

"Admiration and Reverence"

Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 7:30pm, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K.546

JOHANNES BRAHMS: String Quartet No. 3 in B flat Major, Opus 67

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Opus 81

Yaniv Dinur, guest pianist

Box Office 414.443.8802. More details can be found at the following links:

http://www.wlc.edu/Philomusica-String-Quartet/

www.philomusicaquartet.com

Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
