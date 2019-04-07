Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Classics in Bloom”

Classics in Bloom

Sunday, April 7, 2019, 3:00 pm

Guitars for Vets (Pre-Concert Lobby Entertainment) – 2:00 pm

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53045

Featuring:

Andrew Russo, piano

Jacob Beranek, composer

Soloist Sponsor: Don & Carol Taylor Family Foundation

Shostakovich: Festive Overture • Liszt: Piano Concerto No.1 in E-flat Major • Sibelius: Symphony No.2 in D Major • Beranek: Pamatnik Memorial for Orchestra

From the rebellions of ancient Rome to the yearning of Finland for independence a century ago, the Philharmonic rounds out its season with a truly majestic program, with the brilliant American pianist Andrew Russo shining bright in Franz Liszt’s heroically difficult score. Young, guest composer, Jacob Beranek, who hails from Oconomowoc premieres his piece “Pamatnik: Memorial for Orchestra.” And in reviving an older tradition of ours, our annual Shining Stars scholarship winners will join in our ranks for the monumental Sibelius Second Symphony, easily one of the top-ten symphonies of all time — a work which Alexander Platt and the Philharmonic have never yet performed in their twenty years together!

Seating is Reserved. $50/$45/$40

Pre-Concert Entertainment: Guitars for Vets 2:00 pm

For info: http://www.wisphil.org/