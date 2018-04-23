Philomusica Quartet presents "In Memoriam"
"In Memoriam"
Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 7:30pm, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall
ARVO PÄRT: Summa for String Quartet
CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Quartet in G minor, Opus 10
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Opus 30
All concerts will be at the Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Box Office 414.443.8802. More details can be found at the following links:
http://www.wlc.edu/Philomusica
-String-Quartet/
www.philomusicaquartet.com
