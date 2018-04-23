Philomusica Quartet presents "In Memoriam"

Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

"In Memoriam"

Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 7:30pm, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall

ARVO PÄRT: Summa for String Quartet

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Quartet in G minor, Opus 10

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Opus 30

All concerts will be at the Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Hall, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Box Office 414.443.8802. More details can be found at the following links:

http://www.wlc.edu/Philomusica-String-Quartet/

www.philomusicaquartet.com

