Renaissance Theaterworks presents: Photograph 51

London, 1953. Scientists are on the verge of discovering what they call the secret of life, the DNA double helix. At the center of the scientific breakthrough is the work of a driven young physicist named Rosalind Franklin. But if the double helix was the achievement of the 20th century, then what kept Franklin out of the history book? A play about ambition, isolation and the race for greatness.