Kenosha County Parks is proud to announce the annual Picnic in the Park celebration at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, August 24th.

The event will include live music, food trucks and food carts, interactive family activities, and fireworks to continue to raise awareness and educate the public on the value of parks. Festivities will start at 1:30 and close with fireworks at dusk.

Food and refreshments will be available from the 2019 Kenosha Food Truck Tour. Headliner bands will perform from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Western Kenosha County Transit will provide shuttle services for visitors to pavilion and parking areas, including overflow parking located at UW-Parkside Parking Lot B.