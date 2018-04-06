Picturing Milwaukee: Sherman Park

Please join us at the City Hall for a reception on Friday, April 6, 2018, from 4pm-7pm. The reception celebrates the stories of residents of Sherman Park and Washington Park neighborhoods with an interpretive dance recital and a roundtable discussion on environmental justice issues relevant to these neighborhoods. This is a unique opportunity for city residents, political officials, students, and scholars to come together to share views, ideas, and strategies to address issues that face Milwaukee’s Northside neighborhoods.

4pm: Introduction, reception, & dance recital

5:30pm: Roundtable on environmental justice and Sherman Park