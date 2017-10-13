Pie Day at Heritage Deer Creek
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Heritage at Deer Creek is hosting a pie baking competition. You can take part by baking two of the same pie, or just come to enjoy the competition and slice! The best pies will be chosen by the New Berlin Firefighters.
RSVP to the Concierge at (262) 789-6600 with the type of pie, Sweet or Savory, that you will donate to be judged OR if you plan on attending
Info
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Misc. Events