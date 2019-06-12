Pilgrim Road Factory Tours: Engines 101 Class

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Available at the Powertrain Operation site, the Engines 101 Class is a hands-on classroom experience focused on Milwaukee-Eight® powertrains and lasts approximately one hour. Attendees receive an exclusive Engines 101 pin and $5 Gift Shop coupon. Each class is limited to eight people.

Info

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Museums & Tours
