Pilgrim Road Factory Tours: Engines 101 Class
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Available at the Powertrain Operation site, the Engines 101 Class is a hands-on classroom experience focused on Milwaukee-Eight® powertrains and lasts approximately one hour. Attendees receive an exclusive Engines 101 pin and $5 Gift Shop coupon. Each class is limited to eight people.
