Event time: 8pm

Sat Aug 12 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

I’m Not a Pilot Farewell Show

I’m Not A Pilot, Milwaukee’s favorite classically inspired rock band, started in Milwaukee in November of 2008. The group featured Mark Glatzel on vocals, Peter Thomas on cello, Adrian Esguerra on bass, and Steve Vorass on drums.

Throughout their eight years together, the group gained a supportive fan-base in and around the Midwest by performing at colleges, at music festivals like Summerfest, Rock the Green and Bastille Days, and with youth symphony orchestras like the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, for which they released a live recording. Their music is also featured in the movie soundtrack The Surface and is played regularly by local and college radio.

The group’s last show wasn’t meant to be their last. Singer Mark Glatzel’s two-month trip to New Zealand turned into a yearlong adventure and a subsequent move to Los Angeles. I’m Not A Pilot wants to give their fans a proper goodbye with one last show, during which they will play songs from each of their three albums, their self-titled EP (2009), Need Money for Rocket Fuel (2010), and The Story So Far (2013).

Please join I’m Not A Pilot for their Milwaukee farewell at Anodyne Coffee, 224 W. Bruce Street, on Saturday, August 12th at 8p.m. featuring an opening performance by Amanda Huff. This will be an all-ages event with a $10 cover at the door.

Price: $10