Pink Umbrella Theater Meet & Greet

Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Milwaukee's first theater for people who identify with a physical, intellectual or emotional disability. If you are curious to know more or are interested in our class schedule, join us for an open house to meet the teaching artists and members of the company.

Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
4145073511
