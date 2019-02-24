Pink Umbrella Theater Meet & Greet
Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee's first theater for people who identify with a physical, intellectual or emotional disability. If you are curious to know more or are interested in our class schedule, join us for an open house to meet the teaching artists and members of the company.
