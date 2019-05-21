Pinto con Tinto: Te Amo MKE

Unleash your creativity at this unique community art event. Unwind from the stress of your day to day life as you color and paint your very own Milwaukee themed “Loteria” card depicting one of Milwaukee's unique cultural assets. Each card was created by Latino Arts Managing Artistic Director, Jacobo Lovo. Taking place on 88Nine's rooftop deck, the sights and sounds of Milwaukee will serve as your backdrop and inspiration in this artistic, community building, event! You will truly have the opportunity to "color" your love of Milwaukee alongside fellow community members, sharing what you love most about the city we call home.

Event will include two complimentary tacos from Meat on the Street as well as a cash bar and other appetizers to purchase.