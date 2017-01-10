Event time: 11am-5pm

The Pitch Project and Brenner Brewing are pleased to present The Pitch Project Artist Book Fair. Coinciding with the gallery's current photographic exhibition, Mariela Sancari's Moisés/Landscape, we are gathering local and regional artists, designers, and makers alike to showcase and celebrate all forms of book as object and art form.

Free and open to the public, The Pitch Project Art Book Fair is an incredible event for artist's books, catalogs, monographs, periodicals, and zines presented by more than 25 independent presses, artists, collectives, and universities from 10 cities.

Join us Saturday, February 4th, from 11am- 4pm, with a keynote lecture by Mariela Sancari from 4-5pm.

Come to collect. Come to connect.

Participants include:

After School Special, Milwaukee, WI

Brenner Brewing, Milwaukee, WI

Candor Arts, Chicago, IL

collect.give, Milwaukee, WI

Conveyor Arts, New York, NY

The Donut Shop, Chicago, IL

Duomo, Milwaukee, WI

Further West Press, Appleton, WI

Genderfail, Richmond, VA

Generous, Milwaukee, WI

Green Gallery Press, Milwaukee, WI

Issue Press, Grand Rapids, MI

ISO, MIAD, Milwaukee, WI

Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative, Pittsburgh, PA

Latitude, Chicago, IL

Lynden Sculpture Garden, Milwaukee, WI

Martian Press, Milwaukee, WI

Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellows, Milwaukee, WI

Mystery Spot Books, Minneapolis, MN

Nomadic Bookshelf, Cleveland, OH

Pink Things Magazine, Milwaukee, WI

SAIC Photo, Chicago, IL

Skylark Editions, Chicago, IL

Spudnik Press, Chicago, IL

TBW books, Oakland, CA

The Pitch Project Gallery and Artist Studios

Yale MFA, New Haven, CT

AND MORE...

Price: Free