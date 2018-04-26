Pius XI Catholic High School Presents LES MISERABLES

The Performing Arts Department at Pius XI Catholic High School continues its tradition of musical and theatrical excellence with its spring production of the classic

LES MISÉRABLES. The production runs on April 26-28 at 7:00pm and April 29 at 2:00pm at the

Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center located on the Pius XI campus, 135 North 76th

Street, Milwaukee.

A true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable

scores of all time, LES MISÉRABLES is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Performed in over 40 countries and 22 languages, and with a lush, swelling score that features such famed songs as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Bring Him Home,” LES MISÉRABLES brings Victor Hugo’s revolutionary novel blazingly to life.

Tickets & information: Ticket prices range from $10 to $20. Purchase online at www.PiusPAC.org or call 414.290.0204.