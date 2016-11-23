Planned MKE Punk Fest presents Parenthood Benefit: 23-plus bands (12pm)

Event time: Noon-2am

MKE Punk Fest Presents:

"These Doors Stay Open" Planned Parenthood Benefit (Part 1 of 4)

20+ bands over 12+ hours. Featuring...

GRMLNZ (IL), Horrible (IL), Mr Russia (IL), Billy Dreamer, The Meatcurtains,

Rhetoric Vendetta, Spatola, Rocket Paloma, Floor Model, The Women, Warden,

Electric Adventure, So Far So Bad, False Flag Renaissance, Hi/Jack, Moth Light,

The Brash Menagerie, Action Jelly, Scarecrow Dave, Gas Station Sushi, Self Help Club,

Jacob Green One Man Band, and Mike Brumm & 1st Cousin Once Removed.

Doors at Noon. Show at 12:30pm. 21+ Donation Based Cover.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 for Planned Parenthood over the course of 4 events in 2017.

Price: Donation Based