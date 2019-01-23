Planning for Extended Care as You Age

Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

What if you needed extended care and the cost created a "great income gap" in your finances? Many believe extended care is covered by Medicare, but, unfortunately, it is not. Join us to learn about your options and payment methods for this type of care.

Refreshments will be provided. RSVPs required to 262-789-6600.

262-789-6600
