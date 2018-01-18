Plant Anatomy and Physiology: 6-part series
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Plant Anatomy and Physiology: 6-part series
Learn the answer to your plant questions Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series.
For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (Land stewardship volunteers: $75)
The Cell and Structure of a Plant
Topics: plant and cell architecture, genome structure and expression, plant cells and water balance.
Thu., Jan. 18 | 6 - 8:15pm
Mineral Nutrition & Photosynthesis
Topics: photosynthesis 1 and 2, mineral nutrition and solute transport.
Thu., Jan. 25 | 6 - 8:15pm
Respiration and Metabolism
Topics: photosynthesis wrap-up, stomatal biology, in phloem, respiration and metabolism.
Thu., Feb. 1 | 6 - 8:15pm
Inorganic Nutrients and Hormones
Topics: inorganic nutrients, cell walls and plant signals.
Thu., Feb. 8 | 6 - 8:15pm
Plant Babies
Topics: embryogenesis, seeds and flower development.
Thu., Feb. 15 | 6 - 8:15pm
Cell Death, Biotic & Abiotic Stress
Topics: pollination, plant senescence and cell death, biotic interactions and abiotic stress.
Thu., Feb. 22 | 6 - 8:15pm
phone: 414-964-8505
Contact: Caitlin Reinartz creinartz@urbanecologycenter.org