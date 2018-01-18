Plant Anatomy and Physiology: 6-part series

Learn the answer to your plant questions Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series.

For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (Land stewardship volunteers: $75)

The Cell and Structure of a Plant

Topics: plant and cell architecture, genome structure and expression, plant cells and water balance.

Thu., Jan. 18 | 6 - 8:15pm

Mineral Nutrition & Photosynthesis

Topics: photosynthesis 1 and 2, mineral nutrition and solute transport.

Thu., Jan. 25 | 6 - 8:15pm

Respiration and Metabolism

Topics: photosynthesis wrap-up, stomatal biology, in phloem, respiration and metabolism.

Thu., Feb. 1 | 6 - 8:15pm

Inorganic Nutrients and Hormones

Topics: inorganic nutrients, cell walls and plant signals.

Thu., Feb. 8 | 6 - 8:15pm

Plant Babies

Topics: embryogenesis, seeds and flower development.

Thu., Feb. 15 | 6 - 8:15pm

Cell Death, Biotic & Abiotic Stress

Topics: pollination, plant senescence and cell death, biotic interactions and abiotic stress.

Thu., Feb. 22 | 6 - 8:15pm

phone: 414-964-8505

Contact: Caitlin Reinartz creinartz@urbanecologycenter.org