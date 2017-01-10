Plant Anatomy & Physiology - 6 part series
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6-8:15pm
Mineral Nutrition and Photosynthesis
This is part two of a 6-part series. Topics covered in this session include: mineral nutrition, solute transport, photosynthesis 1 and 2. What is the difference between xylem and phloem? How do trees survive the winter? Learn the answer to these questions and more with Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series. Come ready to learn!
Date and Time
Thursday, January 26th
6:00 PM to 8:15 PM
Location
Urban Ecology Ceenter-Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
Price
For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (UEC volunteers: $75)for complete series