Plant Anatomy & Physiology - 6 part series

Event time: 6-8:15pm

Mineral Nutrition and Photosynthesis

This is part two of a 6-part series. Topics covered in this session include: mineral nutrition, solute transport, photosynthesis 1 and 2. What is the difference between xylem and phloem? How do trees survive the winter? Learn the answer to these questions and more with Caitlin Reinartz, UEC Forester. Price includes all six classes in the series. Come ready to learn!

Date and Time

Thursday, January 26th

6:00 PM to 8:15 PM

Location

Urban Ecology Ceenter-Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

Price

For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (UEC volunteers: $75)for complete series