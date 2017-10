Plant Anatomy And Physiology

Event time: 6-8:15pm

Respiration And Metabolism

Topics covered in this session include: photosynthesis wrap-up, stomatal biology, translocation in phloem, and, respiration, lipid, and metabolism

Date and Time

Thursday, February 2nd

6:00 PM to 8:15 PM

Location

Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

Price

For adults and teens | $100 (Nonmembers: $120) (UEC volunteers: $75)complete series