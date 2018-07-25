Plant Nite at MobCraft Beer
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
On Wednesday, July 15th come into MobCraft to build your own succulent terrarium in a distressed wood planter. There will be a variety of decorations to choose from to personalize your plants including fences, mushrooms, critters, and rocks. Tickets and further information available here. Enjoy 40% off your ticket with code PNMKESummer40. For further information and tickets, click here.
