Milwaukee’s rock ’n’ scene has grown tighter knit asit has shrunk in recent years. At times the genre has felt like a nicheproduct, appreciated mainly by a small circle of bands who play for the samecrowds and the same venues. With their ebullient, riff-happy take on the genre,though, The Platinum Boys make the case that no-gimmick rock can still be musicfor the masses. The group’s debut album FutureHits remains a classic of the form, a giddy tribute to the fast lifepeppered with good-natured sleaze, and their subsequent releases have lived upto its promise. The band celebrate the release of a new 7-inch single, “NewKind of Love,” with this free show featuring Chicago’s Wet Piss and Milwaukee’sSlow Walker.