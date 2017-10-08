Fundraiser for Cuba after Irma

Sunday, October 8 at 7pm-9pm, featuring Latin music and culture

The Coffee House (19th St. & Wisconsin Avenue, MKE)

Entertainers will include guitarist & vocalist Darele Bisquera, and Troubadour Tony Baez performing songs of love and struggle from the Hispanic world, plus New Orleans jazz and a special music performance from Havana!

Please support this event, or you can make a tax deductible donation, 100% of which will go to Cuba: by donating to MEDICC.org's CUBA HURRICANE RELIEF FUND NOW! Due to matching funds offers, if you make out a check to MEDICC for hurricane relief, it will be quadrupled (every Dollar you give will result in $4 total!) Please be generous and send or bring tax deductible contributions to us:

Sponsored by Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba. https://wicuba.wordpress.com

633 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 1410 Milwaukee, WI 53203 (414) 273-1040 Like us on Facebook or email: contact@wicuba.org

Irma was a category 5 Hurricane from the time it hit Cuba and for 72 hours it spent its force on Cuba, being reduced to a Category 3 when it hit Florida. As members of Congress including Rep Kathy Castor from Tampa, FL and our own Rep. Gwen Moore, wrote, "Cuba absorbed much of the impact from Hurricane Irma which lessened the damage to southern Florida and the United States." Their letter asks Pres. Trump to use his power to lift restrictions and thus to allow U.S. companies to sell re-construction materials to Cubans.

Cuba is the only area affected by the recent hurricanes which is subject to U.S. economic sanctions (as it has been for over 50 years). It is also the only nation in the area which has sent over 700 doctors and medical personnel to aid people in other Caribbean islands devastated by hurricane. See Irma: Cuba sends hundreds of doctors to Caribbean islands devastated by hurricane, Sept. 9, 2017, The Independent (UK).